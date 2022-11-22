After a season of pushing themselves hard, five Winona high school swimmers made it all the way to the state last week. While some of the swimmers’ best-of-the-season performances at sectionals could have propelled them even further at the state meet, they had an impressive showing nevertheless. The Winhawks tied for 37th as a team, and in the 100 breaststroke, freshman Abby Williams earned 11th place against the fastest swimmers in the state.
Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, Ava Pike, and Madeline Modjeski represented Winona at the University of Minnesota pool in Minneapolis, Minn. Wolner, Williams, Finnegan, and Pike qualified for state with their 200 medley relay, which took third at the section meet earlier this month and earned a spot in the WSHS record books. In the preliminary round of the state tournament, the quartet finished 17th with a time of 1:53.44 minutes.
In the 50 freestyle prelims, Pike finished 26th with a time of 26.27 seconds. In the 100 backstroke, Wolner took 19th place in the prelims in 1:02.61. Winona’s 400 freestyle relay — featuring Pike, Maddie Modjeski, Wolner, and Williams — came in 22nd in the prelims with a 3:51.98 finish.
Williams made it to the finals in two events. In the 200 individual medley prelims, she raced to a 15th place finish (2:16.27), and in the finals, she came in 16th in 2:17.68 minutes. Williams was 10th in 100 breaststroke prelims (1:08.32) and finished 11th in the state in the finals (1:09.06).
