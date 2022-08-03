Winona VFW Buddies

Pictured from left are (front row) Caleb Bauer, Patrick Morgan, Jake Larson, Tyler Kelner, Brenin Speltz, Cole Block, Boden Larson, (back row) Assistant Coach Terry Bauer, Elliot Bennick, Eathan Merchlewitz, Jonathon Heftman, Jon Going, Carson Jones, Kack Spiten, Brett Biesanz, Luke Schommer, and Head Coach Matt Biesanz. Not pictured is Jayden Konter.

The Winona VFW Buddies baseball team finished the regular season with a 12-2 record in league play. In the division round of playoffs, Winona beat Rochester Century, Cannon Falls, and Rochester Century again and advanced to the first district tournament, where they beat Rochester Mayo and Northfield, before falling to Northfield in the championship game. Our record this year is 20-8. The Buddies will play Thursday, August 4, at 11 a.m. in the state tournament in Austin, Minn.