On Friday, November 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Winona, the Winona Wrestling Hall of Fame will induct four new wrestlers into their ranks — Kevin Creeley, Brad Schafer, Robert Searcy, Bob Timm, and Pete Woodworth.
As a senior, Kevin Creely (1987) defeated Wisconsin state champion Dan Skon and Minnesota state champion Kevin Schiltz. He was a dedicated team captain and a fearless wrestler. Creeley wrestled at the University of Minnesota-Morris before coming back to Winona, where he was an assistant wrestling coach for many years.
Brad Schafer (1985) was an outstanding student and multi-sport athlete, who narrowly missed the state wrestling tournament as a senior. He wrestled at Augsburg College, where he became a two-time Conference Tournament Finalist, a MIAC Conference Champion, an NCAA national qualifier, and a two-time Academic All-American. As a senior, the Auggies won third place in the national tournament, and he went on to coach at Apple Valley for nearly two decades, where his teams earned 12 state team titles, 41 individual championships, and where he was honored as coach of the year.
Bob Searcy (1947) and Ed Giel helped start the Winona High wrestling program, pitching Principal R.J. Williams on the idea of starting a team and convincing Head Football Coach Butch Nash to supervise, even though he had never wrestled. Giel remembers Searcy winning all of his matches, going 4-0, which included a hard-fought win over Rochester’s Sandy Keith. Searcy was gearing up for the Region Tournament when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in practice. While playing softball in college, Searcy died of an apparent heart attack. It was a tragic end to an outstanding young life that was destined for greatness.
As a senior, Bob Timm (1986) overcame a scrappy Corey Olson in the Stewartville finals by a 7-6 score and was a little disappointed that the match was that close until he watched Corey win a state title that year and the next two after that. Timm won the Region Championship over Apple Valley’s Mark Madore by a 6-3 score but only was able to win one match at state while Madore went on to place third. Timm went into manufacturing after high school, and he currently owns and operates Oakridge Fabrication, Incorporated (OFI). Timm also purchased and renovated the Mississippi Thunder Speedway and built a premier racetrack that attracted drivers from all over the Midwest.
Pete Woodworth (1964) was both a National Honor Society student and a state-tournament-qualifying wrestler for the Winhawks. He went on to Cornell University and continued to participate in wrestling, serving as team captain as a senior. He went on to serve in the Navy and continue the family business, the Winona Knitting Mills, helping it grow into one of the largest employers in Winona at the time. He was a generous philanthropist who supported many local causes, including the Winona Wrestling Club. He passed away in 2018.
