On February 12 and 17, several wrestlers from the Winona Youth Wrestling program participated in tournaments in Holmen, Wis., Houston, Minn., and Wabasha.
At the Holmen tournament, fourth grader Kaleb Stumpf wrestled at 110 pounds and took a third place finish; first grader Boe Stumpf wrestled at 65 pounds and took first place; fifth grader Leo Beier finished in second place; and third grader Max Beier took third place.
At the Houston tournament, kindergartener Lakyn Haake had a third-place finish, and first grader Colt Larsen wrestled at 53 pounds and won first place. Colt Larsen is a first-year wrestler and competed in his very first tournament at Houston. In his opening match, he wrestled Aiden Stapp, of Caledonia, and defeated him with a 6-1 score. In his second match, he wrestled Orson Erickson, of Rushford-Peterson, and pinned him in the third period. In his third match, he wrestled Marshall Whitehead, of St. Charles, and pinned him in the second period. Way to go, Colt!
In Wabasha, Boe Stumpf took first place in the first grade division at 65 pounds. Stumpf wrestled against Conor Hanson in his first match and won 10-0. In his second match, he won by pinning Beckett Anderson, of Dover-Eyota. In his third match, he won by pinning Timothy Berghuis, of Wabasha-Kellogg. Colt Larsen, at 53 pounds, took third place. Colt wrestled against Clyde Pearson, of Dover-Eyota, in his first match and was edged out by a score of 6-4. On his second match, he wrestled Korbin Turner, of Chatfield, and narrowly lost by a score of 9-8. In his third match, he wrestled against Isabella Mischke and won by pinning her.
In the third-grade division, Max Beier took second place. Max wrestled his first match and won against Everett Timm, of Kasson-Mantorville, 8-6. In the second match, he won by pinning Phil O'Brien, of Goodhue. In his third match, he was edged out by a score of 11-8 against Evan Schneider, of Plainview-Elgin-Milville.
In the fourth-grade division, Kaleb Stumpf placed third.
In the fifth-grade division, Leo Beier took second place. In Leo's first match, he wrestled against Austin Curlee, of Pine Island, and fell by a pin. In his second match, he wrestled against Ben Gingeveich, from Wayzata, and won by a score of 6-4. In his third match, he wrestled against Nolan Side, of Filmore Central, and pinned him for the win.
Finally, in the sixth-grade division, Chris Nelson took fourth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.