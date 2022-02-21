Snowmobile

Lydia Sobeck, of Winona, took home three trophies in the Cor PowerSports I-500, a 500-mile snowmobile race in Goodridge, Minn., on Feb. 12-13. Toughing out -28 degree temperatures, Sobeck won every category she competed in: the Pro Women, Sport Stock, and Sport Improved classes. In the race series, she is now leading in points in the Pro Women’s class and second in the two sport classes. 