On August 13 and 14, Noah Hauser of Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona competed in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Chicago Open Gi and No Gi submission grappling tournaments in Chicago, Ill. Representing Team Rodrigo Vaghi and Pedigo Submission Fighting, Hauser won all of his matches by submission, winning gold medals in Purple Belt Masters 2 Lightweight Gi and No Gi divisions. Pedigo Submission Fighting, a subset of Team Rodrigo Vaghi, went on to take first place and win the No Gi team trophy. Noah’s fastest submission was a 33-second X choke.
