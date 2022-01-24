On Sunday, December 19, 2021, two jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona, representing Team Vaghi and Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, competed in NuWay Combat’s Submission Grappling tournament in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Robert Lupton competed in the 185-pound Purple Belt division where he placed second. Noah Hauser competed in the 155-pound Blue Belt Masters division where he placed first.
