noah and robert

Pictured are Noah Hauser (left) and Robert Lupton.

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, two jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona, representing Team Vaghi and Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, competed in NuWay Combat’s Submission Grappling tournament in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Robert Lupton competed in the 185-pound Purple Belt division where he placed second. Noah Hauser competed in the 155-pound Blue Belt Masters division where he placed first. 