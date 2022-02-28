On Saturday, January 15, two jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona competed in Grappling Industries submission grappling tournament in Hopkins, Minn. Representing Team Vaghi and Rickson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Robert Lupton competed in the 185-pound Purple Belt Gi division and Matthew Larsen competed in the 170-pound Intermediate No-Gi division. Lupton and Larsen both earned bronze medals in their divisions. Larsen had the fastest submission of the day with a 10-second standing guillotine finish.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.