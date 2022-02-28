grappling

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are Matthew Larsen and Robert Lupton.

On Saturday, January 15, two jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona competed in Grappling Industries submission grappling tournament in Hopkins, Minn. Representing Team Vaghi and Rickson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Robert Lupton competed in the 185-pound Purple Belt Gi division and Matthew Larsen competed in the 170-pound Intermediate No-Gi division. Lupton and Larsen both earned bronze medals in their divisions. Larsen had the fastest submission of the day with a 10-second standing guillotine finish.