jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona

From left, Noah Hauser and Jared Chaney both won bronze in a November 2021 grappling tournament.

Two jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona recently competed in the world’s largest submission grappling tournament, the IBJJF Masters World Championships in Las Vegas, Nev. Over 5,000 competitors from countries around the world came to Las Vegas on November 11, 12 and 13, 2021, to test their skills. Jared Chaney competed in the Masters 3 Blue Belt Featherweight division where he won a bronze medal. Noah Hauser competed in the Masters 2 Blue Belt Lightweight division where also won a bronze medal. 