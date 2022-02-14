Honoring three Warrior seniors and their impressive careers on Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU), the Winona State University (WSU) women's basketball team got an important boost from a sophomore as WSU outlasted the Mustangs, 55-52.
Second-year forward Alex Dornfeld delivered a career-high 14 points. Emily Kieck and Taylor Hustad led the team with 16 points apiece, while Emma Fee and Winona State found a way past the Mustangs and their six-foot-four post player Abuk Akoi to the delight of the Senior Day crowd.
The two teams tangled to a tie after the opening 10 minutes at 15-15. A pair of blocked shots by Akoi early on saw the WSU bench work to find alternative ways to the hoop, and Dornfeld's arrival as a sub proved to be a key move in the game.
In the second quarter, Winona State began to pull away from SMSU as Emily Kieck warmed up from the floor on her way to 15 first half points. Combined with nine from Dornfeld — including a long trey as the clock expired at the half — Winona State took a 10-point lead in the locker room, 34-24.
After the break, SMSU chipped away at the Warriors' cushion, with the Mustangs outscoring WSU 13-11 in the third quarter. A physical game escalated, with both teams affected by multiple stoppages in the run of play.
In the fourth, Winona State controlled the clock and the pace of the game, forcing the Mustangs into low-percentage shots in the early the part of the final stanza. A pair of SMSU free throws by Meleah Reinhart drew the visitors to within six at 49-43. However, hustle by Hustad resulted in a pair of second chance opportunities for the Warriors, including a put-back layup with 3:30 to play, moving WSU up 51-45. Moments later Kieck drew a charge on a Mustang scoring play, providing momentum for Mattie Schimenz to score on the ensuing possession.
Up six with 70 seconds left, a lane violation cost WSU a free throw opportunity, and SMSU's Akoi's hit a long three-pointer to close the gap to 53-50. A flopping call went against the Warriors with just 23 ticks on the clock and a successful SMSU trip to the foul line raised some eyebrows and the score to a one-possession game. However, lockdown Warrior defense denied the Mustangs a quality three-point look as time wound down, and when Akoi's long-range three-pointer with two seconds to go fell short, Winona State claimed a key conference win at home, outlasting SMSU 55-52.
SMSU was led in points by Meleah Reinhart with 21. Akoi scored 16 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots. The Mustangs fall to 11-11 overall, 8-10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).
Three Warrior seniors, Taylor Hustad, Emma Fee and Emily Kieck, were recognized post game by the Winona State faithful. The trio have combined for 338 games played overall under Head Coach Scott Ballard and Associate Head Coach Ana Wurtz, with all three WSU standouts are poised to leave their mark in the Winona State record book.
Emma Fee notched a career-high 30 points against USF in 2021 and has scored 690 points so far in her career. She has hauled in 459 total rebounds and earned 67 starts since joining the Warriors in 2017. Taylor Hustad currently sits on 979 points and has hauled in an impressive 628 rebounds. The New Prague, Minn., native started 77 of the 108 games in which she played. Emily Kieck has scored 989 points while dishing out an even 400 assists so far as a Warrior. She is one steal away from reaching the century mark in that category as well, having played in 120 games, starting 85.
With the Warrior win, Winona State improves to 12-12 overall and 9-11 in NSIC play. Next up for WSU is their last regular season home game of the year, taking on Concordia – St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 17. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.