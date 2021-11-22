After coming up short in the teams' first meeting last Friday night, the College of Saint Benedict (CSB) came into Saturday's rematch at the Saint Mary's Ice Arena looking to gain a bit of revenge against the Saint Mary's University (SMU) women's hockey team.
And, unfortunately for the Cardinals, that's exactly what the Bennies did.
Saint Benedict scored three times in the second period and never let the Cardinals get their offense on track in dealing Saint Mary's a 4-1 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) setback.
The Bennies took control from the opening face-off, and broke through with the only goal of the first 20 minutes, when Brynn Sexauer pushed one past Cardinal goalie Jordan Keeley.
The Cardinals had a golden opportunity to kick its offense into gear, enjoying a five-minute power-play — but they could not put one past CSB goalie Ally Frantzick
Saint Benedict turned up the offensive heat in the second period, scoring three goals — two of which came off the stick of Jamie Benzie, while the third was scored by Aurora Opsahl — as the Bennies took a commanding 4-0 cushion into the locker room after two periods.
Sidney Polzin foiled Frantzick's shutout bid, scoring her third of the season with less than two minutes to play to round out the scoring.
Keeley and Ary Ziakas combined for 23 saves in goal for the Cardinals, while Frantzick stopped 20 of Saint Mary's 21 shots.
Saint Mary's (3-1-0 MIAC, 4-3-0 overall) is now off until Friday, Dec. 3, when they travel to Northfield, Minn., for a 7 p.m. conference matchup against St. Olaf. The two teams will then return to the Saint Mary's Ice Arena for the 2 p.m. rematch the following afternoon.
