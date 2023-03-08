Winhawks wrestler Logan Henningson earned fifth place at the state meet last week. Henningson opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Ty Saulter, of Rosemount, Minn., then pinned an Anoka, Minn., wrestler to make it to the semifinals. There Henningson lost by a fall to Alex Braun, of Woodbury, Minn., who would go on to win first place. Meanwhile, Saulter wrestled his way back to face Henningson again in a battle for fifth place, and in that rematch, Henningson won 7-2, scoring three takedowns and an escape.
Winhawks senior Peyton Hoff also competed in the state tournament, though he did not place. In the first round, Hoff faced a Minnetonka, Minn., wrestler who went on to win the weight class.
