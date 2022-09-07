The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys’ soccer team took its unbeaten 1-0-1 record on the road to John Marshall (JM) High School on Tuesday, August 30, for a key Big Nine match against the Rockets.
John Marshall scored just 30 seconds into the game to stake an early lead over the visiting Winhawks, but WSHS responded with a first-half goal of their own through junior Teis Larsen to send the teams into the halftime break at 1-1.
Larsen's first half goal came courtesy of a stellar individual effort, taking a long, cross-field pass from Own Brietzke and dribbling past the JM defense to score from a tight angle past the JM goalkeeper.
After the halftime break, neither team could find the back of the net in the second half, despite a flurry of chances for both teams in the final 12 minutes of play. Goalkeeper Max Uribe made two tremendous stops in the second half, the first a reaction save to his right on a Rocket header from a corner kick and the second on a long free kick he pushed over the crossbar.
Upon finishing regulation 1-1 after 80 minutes, the Winhawks scored with Teis Larsen again rising to the occasion for WSHS, scoring on a loose ball in the box to move Winona into the lead. First-year head coach Oscar Uribe's side held on in the second five-minute OT period for the win, blocking a handful of shots in the penalty area with two minutes to go. WSHS moves to 2-0-1 on the season. The Winhawks are next in action on Wednesday, September 7, when they travel to Byron High School.
