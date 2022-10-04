The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys cross country team won and the girls team came in second at the Red Wing Invitational last week.
While Red Wing’s Aaron Frier won the boys race in 17:03 minutes, as a team, the Winhawks were far ahead of the competition, taking half of the top 10 spots. WSHS sophomore Leo Lohnes finished in second (17:16), Myles Rasmussen took third (17:31), Phineas Van Fossen earned fifth place (17:54), Brady Benedict took sixth (17:57), and Jacob Sheridan claimed 10th (18:16).
The girls team took second behind Visitation High School of Mendota Heights, Minn., but beat out schools from Hastings, Rochester, Woodbury, and Red Wing, Minn. Senior Olivia Becker led the way for the Winhawks with a time of 20:50 minutes and a fourth place finish, and Lani Schul was close behind in sixth (21:12). Freshman Kiley Pollock rounded out the top 10 with a ninth place finish in 21:28 minutes.
