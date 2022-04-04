Winona Senior High School grad and New York University (NYU) diver Issara Schmidt was named an NCAA Division III All-American athlete and took sixth place in the women’s one-meter dive at the national championship meet in Indianapolis, Ind., on March 17.
Schmidt became NYU’s first freshman women’s diver to earn All-American honors, according to the school. At the championship event, Schmidt won second place in a preliminary heat, scoring 416.55 points. In the finals, Schmidt took sixth place with a score of 426.35, performing particularly well on her inward 1 1/2 somersault pike.
"Today, Issara Schmidt was amazing," NYU Head Diving Coach Todd Kolean told NYU Athletic Communications. "She put together the meet of the year at the completely right time. She finished second in prelims and sixth in finals to make NYU history as the first freshman women's diving All-American!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.