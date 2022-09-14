The unbeaten Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Winhawks boys’ soccer team traveled to Byron High School (BHS) in a section showdown on last Wednesday, September 7.
Bryon, a 2021 Minnesota State Tournament qualifier, scored first on a breakaway in 10th minute.
After the goal by the hosts, however, Winona dominated possession early on, but were unable to capitalize on a flurry of corner kicks in the first half.
Winona dodged a bullet late in the first half when Byron was awarded an indirect free kick in the Winhawk penalty area, but the Bears blasted their free kick into the wall.
Then, Mason Mueller scored a highlight reel goal to pull WSHS back into the game.
After a collision that sent him to the turf, Mueller recovered to dispossess the BHS defender that originally stole the ball from him and delivered a rocket from 30 yards out into the top right corner to tie the game. The senior midfielder's shot left the Byron goalkeeper helpless as it flew into the net.
The entertaining first half ended 1-1.
After the break, Byron forced a Winhawk own goal in the opening minutes to take a 2-1 lead early in the second half. Winona responded almost immediately with a goalmouth-scramble goal by Nico Stern on a corner to level the score a second time.
Byron nearly scored to go up 3-2 at the 22-minute mark, but Winhawk defender Xavier Schultz slid in front of a Bears attacker to deny a goal at the last second.
With just over six minutes to go, a passing sequence between Nyle Abdel-Magid, Rory Briggs, and Teis Larsen sent Larsen in on a breakaway, but his effort went just wide of the far post minutes before the end of the second half.
Tied at the end of 80 minutes, BHS and the Winhawks went to overtime. Although both teams traded opportunities in the extra time, neither scored, and the game finished 2-2.
Goalkeeper Max Uribe finished with 12 saves in a solid performance in goal for WSHS.
