Three Winhawks earned podium spots while competing against over 25 teams at the Mankato Varsity Showcase indoor track meet at Minnesota State University - Mankato last Saturday.
In the girls’ 200-meter dash, Winona Senior High School’s Adriana Brenegen crossed the line in 26.87 seconds to take third place. Chloe Fratzke took third in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2.00 inches. Arianna Berlin-Burns placed fourth in the shot put (35 feet, 2.75 inches), while Shaquavianna Berlin-Burns took sixth place in that event (34 feet, 4.50 inches). Calla Pike picked up points for the Winhawks with her eighth place finish in the 800-meter race (2:33.72).
Devin Filzen won the boy’s 200-meter wheelchair sprint (38.32 seconds) and the wheelchair shot put (19 feet), and he took second in the 60-meter wheelchair sprint. Brayden Draheim took third place in the boys’ triple jump, leaping 41 feet, 1.50 inches, and he also earned sixth in the 400-meter dash (53.17 seconds). The Winhawks’ four-by-800-meter relay of Jared Loos, Jacob Sheridan, Brady Benedict, and Phineas Van Fossen also scored, taking seventh (8:51.86).
