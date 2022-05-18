The Winona State University (WSU) baseball team saw its run at the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Baseball Tournament end last Friday, falling to the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) 7-1.
Weather had an impact on the NSIC tournament, with storms and field conditions resulting in the consolidation of the competition and change to the original bracket.
WSU had won their opening round matchup against Minot State University 8-7 last Wednesday, waiting out a five-hour weather delay in the process. Last Thursday, WSU began a game against Augustana University and completed it on Friday, falling 12-4 to the Vikings after having to suspend the contest Thursday night and restart Friday morning.
Following the setback to the Vikings, Winona State squared off with Minnesota Duluth in an elimination game for both teams.
After a scoreless first frame, UMD put up three runs in the top of the second to establish a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way. The Bulldogs had another big inning in the sixth, scoring four more runs.
Winona State tallied their lone run in the bottom of the fifth when Miller Wallace hit a solo homer to left field. It was the second home run of the day for Wallace, a freshman from Eau Claire, Wis., as the third baseman hit a home run against Augustana as well.
Unfortunately for WSU, UMD’s pitching trio of Chad Fox, Conor Nygard and Zach Kuseske held the Warriors to eight hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Dane Weiland accounted for two of the Warriors eight hits on a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while Carter Brinkman had a double. Nick Herbst, Joshua Hawksford and Austin Beyer all tallied hits in the game, as did Kyle Yu, returning from injury to go 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter.
On the mound, Cameron Kramer got the start and went four innings, striking out two while conceding three runs. Caleb Strack came on in relief of Kramer before giving way to Peter Tveite.
Justin Firpo took over for Winona State for the final two innings of the contest. Firpo, a senior from Burnsville, Minn., held UMD scoreless and struck out four of the seven batters he faced to close the contest for Head Coach Kyle Poock.
Winona State concludes the season with a 17-23 record and 14-12 NSIC regular-season mark. It was also the last game at the helm for Poock, who announced his retirement in March, effective at the end of the 2022 season.
Poock — second all-time in wins (491), games coached (922), and seasons in charge (20) — guided the 2022 Winona State squad to their 15th NSIC postseason appearance. He concludes his career at Winona State with a 491-429-2 mark.
Named as just the 10th head coach in program history in 2003, Poock led Winona State to 15 seasons with 20 or more wins, 15 NSIC tournament runs and four different NCAA Tournament appearances.
Read more about Poock’s retirement announcement at tinyurl.com/2p84442b.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.