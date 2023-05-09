Winona State University baseball team will start the conference tournament on Wednesday in Bismarck, N.D., with a game against second-seeded Minnesota State University Mankato. As the seventh seed, the Warriors (18-16 conference) aren’t favored, but they split their last doubleheader against the Minnesota State Mavericks (25-8 conference) last month.
If the Warriors fall, they’ll still have a chance to come back in the double-elimination tournament. The opening pitch is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
