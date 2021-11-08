The Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team led from start to finish in their 77-61 exhibition win against Saint Mary's University on Sunday, and Head Coach Todd Eisner had several Warriors step up to impress on the evening.
Freshman Connor Drew led Winona State with 17 points and seven rebounds in his Warrior debut, going 7-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-4 from outside the arc. Freshman teammate Drew Adams had 12 points and seven rebounds in the game, while Luke Martens also reached double-digits with 11 points. Martens and Adams tied with Drew for the team high-water mark in rebounds with seven apiece, while point guard Devin Whitelow and Alec Rosner had three assists each. Declan Dillon matched Martens for foul-line proficiency, with both players a perfect 4-for-4 on the night from the charity stripe.
For Saint Mary’s, Kareem Anthony-Bello scored 17 points, Jabari Sawyer scored 10 points and seven rebounds, and Caden Freetly, Shawn Pickford, and Noah Frechette picked up eight points each. Saint Mary's shot 34.8 percent from the field (23-for-66) and knocked down eight three-pointers, while going 7-for-10 from the free throw line.
As a team, Winona State shot 28-of-58 from the field — a 48.3 percent clip — and led by as many as 27 in the game. WSU had 30 points from the bench in a night where 11 different Warriors saw the floor. Winona State dominated down low, racking up 40 points in paint, compared to just 14 for Saint Mary's. The Warriors had eight steals in the game.
Winona State will head to Kansas City, Mo., later this week for a season-opening tournament at the Central Region Challenge, one of the top NCAA Division II early-season events in the country. The Warriors are set to take on Pittsburg State University on Friday, Nov. 12, at 4:15 p.m. and will face Henderson State University on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m. For more on the Central Region Challenge, visit tinyurl.com/3wru9nvp.
For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
