Winona State University’s basketball teams are off to a hot start this season, as both the men’s and women’s teams were undefeated as of press time Tuesday.
The women’s team was 5-0 after beating Quincy University 65-62 in overtime on Sunday. Alex Dornfled led the Warriors in scoring with 24 points in the game, and she and Ava Sergio both hit double-digits with 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively. WSU’s Lauren Fech picked up 20 points, and WSU sunk 39 percent of its shots as a team. Trailing 36-34 going into the fourth quarter, WSU came back to tie the game and win in overtime.
The men’s team also staged a comeback victory on Saturday, when the Warriors beat Purdue University Northwest 65-59. Connor Dillon and Connor Drew each had 14 points for the Warriors, with Drew posting a team-leading 10 rebounds. The win lifted the men’s team to 4-0 on the season, including a 75-74 overtime victory against University of Wisconsin-Parkside last Friday.
Both WSU squads were scheduled to take on Upper Iowa University after press time on Tuesday. They will face Viterbo University at home next Monday.
