The Winona State University (WSU) women’s basketball team was dealt a pair of setbacks last weekend, losing 77-68 against Wayne State College on Saturday and 73-57 against Augustana University on Sunday, both conference matchups.
Tied 45 a piece at the end of the third quarter, Saturday’s game against Wayne State was closely matched until the final minutes, when Wayne State’s Annie Geuntzel nailed a pair of threes to extend the Wildcats’ lead to six points. WSU missed a couple of chances late and then was forced to foul. Geuntzel and her teammates capitalized, making nine out of 10 free throws in the final minute to deflate the Warriors’ hopes for a comeback. Alex Dornfeld led the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Guentzel had 18 points for the Wildcats.
On Sunday against Augustana, some missed chances and foul trouble put the Warriors behind early. The Vikings led 22-12 after the first quarter. Solid shooting by Dornfeld, Caitlin Riley, Lauren Fech, and Vanessa Alexander — including a trio of three-pointers — narrowed that led to just five points late in the second. A few turnovers later, however, Augustana reclaimed an 11-point lead entering halftime. WSU rallied after the half but couldn’t keep up with Augustana’s shooting percentage. The Vikings made 50 percent of their field goal attempts in the second half compared to Winona’s 42 percent. Overall, Dornfled had 15 points for the Warriors, Riley scored 13 and led her team with six rebounds, and Fech earned 10 points.
With the losses, the Warriors fall to 8-5 (2-5 conference). They’ll have a chance to turn that conference record around after the holiday break with a road game against Upper Iowa University on December 31 and a home game against University of Minnesota Crookston on January 6.
