For the first time in program history, the Winona State University (WSU) football team has two players named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America team in the same season, as announced Friday, December 17.
Carter Duxbury and Mitch Snitker both earned spots on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America team, with each making the CoSIDA Second Team on defense after stellar seasons in the classroom and on the field.
Duxbury started all 11 Warrior contests this fall, racking up 46 total tackles including 29 solo stops. His 14 tackles for loss including a league-leading 11 sacks. The Chatfield, Minn., product was deemed the 2021 NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and earned D2CCA All-Super Region 4 status. Academically, Duxbury earned a 3.93 undergraduate GPA in elementary education and NSIC All-Academic honors.
Snitker appeared in 11 games, where he had 82 tackles on the season. In addition to a pair of interceptions, Snitker had 56 solo tackles and eight pass breakups, along with a fumble recovery. The sophomore from Waukon, Iowa, earned 2021 All-NSIC Second Team honors and was an All-Academic league selection as well. In the classroom, Snitker earned a 3.95 grade point average while majoring in business.
The Warrior pair were integral parts of the Winona State defense which led the team to a 7-4 record in 2021. Luc Leszczynski earned CoSIDA All-America honors in 2020, while placekicker Carter McCauley was a three-time CoSIDA selection, earning the award in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Alex Coulter was the first Warrior to receive CoSIDA All-America status in 2012.
