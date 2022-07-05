As it prepares for the 2022 campaign, Winona State University (WSU) added two new hires to its football coaching staff last month. Former defensive back for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the University of Minnesota Jalen Myrick joined WSU’s program as an assistant coach for wide receivers. Also joining the team is Aaron Peckham, a former coach for Aquinas High School in La Crosse, Wis., and a sports performance coach for a La Crosse area personal training company.
After playing with the Gophers in 2013-2016, Myrick set a record among Big 10 student-athletes for his performance in the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds in 2017, according to WSU. The Jaguars drafted Myrick in the seventh round in 2017, and he would go on to be signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, the Atlanta Falcons, and the XFL’s DC Defenders.
“We are beyond excited to add Coach Myrick to our staff coaching the wide receivers,” WSU Head Football Coach Brian Bergstrom said. “He has played at a high level, been coached by some of the best in the business and is very knowledgeable and personable. He will grow quickly as a young coach and will be an amazing fit on our staff."
Peckham worked as an assistant coach at Aquinas High School, focusing on quarterbacks, the offensive line, and strength and conditioning.
"We are very fortunate to have Aaron Peckham joining our Warrior staff as our running backs coach,” Bergstrom said. “His background in athletics, human performance, business, and teaching multiply his ability to impact young people. He is smart, full of energy, and will make us better."
The Warriors conference football season begins on September 3 at Minot State University, in Minot, N.D. WSU will host its first home game on September 10 at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.