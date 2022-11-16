The Winona State University (WSU) football team will share the division title with rival Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU), after falling to the Mavericks 40-13 last Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
MSU scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 75-yard rush by running back Shen Butler-Lawson. The Mavericks built on their lead even further before half, picking up a touchdown and a 32-yard field goal.
While they faced a 31-0 deficit, the Warriors made a good push coming out of halftime. Running back Ty Gavin scored, and quarterback Trevor Paulsen connected with Jaylen Schleicher for WSU’s second touchdown of the game, though the Warriors missed an extra point attempt. However, MSU also scored again and recorded a safety against the Warrior offense to make 40-13 going into the fourth quarter.
A fake punt enabled the Warriors to get back in the red zone, but the Maverick defense held them there to close out the game.
After Saturday’s loss, WSU is 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South Division, while MSU rose to 5-1 in the NSIC South to claim a share of the division title.
The Warriors are back in action on Nov. 19 at Bemidji State University.
