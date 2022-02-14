by CHRIS ROGERS
College football season may be a long way off, but new Winona State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Brian Bergstrom is hard at work. While players hit the weight room, Bergstrom hit the road, visiting with prospective student-athletes. Thirty players signed with Winona State earlier this month, including two transferring from Division I programs.
Bergstrom, a former linebacker from Burnsville, Minn., started at WSU at the end of December, having previously worked on five NCAA Division I playoff runs as defensive coordinator at South Dakota State University. He worked earlier on the coaching staff at fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference-school, Augustana University. Bergstrom replaces Tom Sawyer, who retired this fall after 25 years as head coach and took a post as WSU’s assistant director of development earlier this month.
Asked what interested him in the Winona job, Bergstrom said being a head coach has been his dream. “I feel like I’ve been around amazing men, and it’s helped me build capacity to do the job,” he said. He continued, “We think DII is a sweet spot of high-level football … but they still love the game. It’s less business-like than the higher level, not that that’s wrong.” He added of WSU’s program, “This is not a rebuild at all. This is a reboot or a refine. Coach Sawyer has done an amazing job of building a lasting legacy and a positive culture.”
“We are excited to have Brian, Kate and their kids join the Warrior family," Athletic Director Eric Schoh said. "Not only does he have great football experiences and successes, he and his family will be a great fit for us and the Winona community. He is a tireless worker and recruiter, and it's always great to welcome home a fellow Minnesotan."
Looking forward to the upcoming season, Bergstrom pointed out that WSU is already consistently a winning program. “I think we can make small changes to elevate those numbers and win more,” he said. “We have enough talent to do what we want to do; we just have to refine a few things.” It’s about attention to detail, he said, adding, “Our guys are hungry for that.”
While he has high expectations for on-field victories, Bergstrom knows that’s not the ultimate measure of success. “I remind our guys, you’re a student first,” Bergstrom said. He continued, “Football will be done. One hundred percent of them, their football will be done at some point … They’re there to get a degree. They’re there to develop themselves as a man.” However, athletics can help with that, he said. “I think students that are involved in athletics, especially at a higher level, are learning a lot about time management and sacrifice,” he said.
Bergstrom talked about getting his kids involved with the team and role modeling fatherhood to his players, and he discussed the power players have to act as role models to younger fans. “I think it’s an incredible source for good in a community,” he said.
WSU football also recently welcomed former NFL player and Caledonia, Minn., native Isaac Fruechte to its staff as offensive coordinator. Fruechte played as a wide receiver with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2017 and previously coached with Northern State University, University of Northern Iowa, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Bergstrom met Fruechte while coaching in South Dakota. “I knew, that’s who I want to run our offense,” Bergstrom said. “I think it’s absolutely a slam dunk to have him as offensive coordinator,” he added.
