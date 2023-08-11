by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
The Winona State University (WSU) football team was picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Football Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced today by the league. In addition, Ty Gavin and Clay Schueffner were named as the WSU offensive and defensive players to watch, respectively.
Winona State, led by second-year Head Coach Brian Bergstrom, will open up the 2023 season on the road at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday, August 31. The Warriors and Cardinals are set to kick off at 6 p.m. EST in University Center, Mich. The 2023 meeting will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. SVSU and Winona State factored into the 2022 coaches’ assciation Division II national rankings last season, with the Cardinals and Warriors both in the “Receiving Votes” section of the final NCAA DII Coaches Poll.
Ty Gavin racked up over 900 yards offensively last year — including more than 850 yards on the ground — and earned the WSU player-to-watch designation on offense. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back was a vital component of the Warrior backfield, racking up 154 rushing attempts and averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The Niles, Ill., product had a longest rush of 81 yards last season, a scoring run against Minot State that helped turn the tide of momentum the way of the Warriors in a vital season-opening 24-10 victory over the Beavers on September 3. Gavin rumbled to a single-game best 167 yards against Wayne State College on October 1.
Clay Schueffner was a dominant linebacker in 2022 for Winona State, leading the NCAA postseason-qualifying Warriors in tackles (122), solo stops (68), and assists (54). Following an impressive 2022 season, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound standout was listed among the Elite 100 NCAA Division II football players, as cited by D2 Football.com. Schueffner's 122 total tackles were the 14th-most in NCAA Division II football last season. The St. Cloud, Wis., product was among 48 nominees for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy, the NCAA Division II football equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.
Both Gavin and Schueffner earned All-NSIC honors last fall, with Schueffner claiming First Team Defensive accolades and Gavin Second Team Offense honors. Schueffner was one of four WSU players named to the NSIC South First Team, joining Warrior teammates Carter Duxbury, Darius Manuel, and Mitch Snitker.
The first home contest for Winona State will be on Saturday, September 9, hosting Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) at 1 p.m. in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. WSU defeated CSP, 47-6 in 2021, in the last meeting between the two teams, as the Warriors racked up a 30-3 halftime lead en route to the rout of the Golden Bears at home on September 2, 2021.
The 2023 season will include five home games in the 11-week regular season. Winona State will play on the road in week one in a nonconference tilt at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday, Aug. 31, before their week two showdown with CSP.
