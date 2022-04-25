Brady Holland, named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Newcomer of the Year in men's golf following the 2022 season, has earned the opportunity to play against the nation's best in the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships.
Holland, a freshman from Elk River, Minn., was one of two NSIC men's golfers — and just 32 nationally — to qualify for the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships as an individual, joining Minnesota State - Mankato's Ben Laffen in the field. Concordia - St. Paul will represent the NSIC in team competition. Regional play will be conducted May 5-7, and all NSIC participants will compete at the Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana. The University of Indianapolis will be the host institution.
During the 2022 season, Holland was named All-NSIC First Team and earned two, top-five finishes during the year. Heading into the NSIC championship, Holland held a 73.7 average and was named NSIC Golfer of the Week three times.
For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.