A record-setting performance by Kennedy O'Connor at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) national champions last Saturday highlighted a weekend that saw three Winona State University (WSU) gymnasts receive All-American honors.
Kennedy O'Connor was the individual champion in the vault, setting a new Winona State program record with a score of 9.800, surpassing Kassy Kroening and Eboni Jackson, who previously had set the mark at 9.725. O'Connor shared top honors at the 2022 NCGA Championships in the vault with University of Wisconsin-Stout's Mikala Bugge. O'Connor's record is the first individual record to be set in Winona State gymnastics since 2016 and the first Winona State championship performance in an event since Jackson earned a national title in the floor exercise at the 2017 NCGA Individual National Championships.
Kaitlyn West finished in fourth place in the all-around in Ithaca, N.Y., also earning NCGA All-American honors in the process. At the NCGA, West earned event scores of 9.550 (vault), 9.175 (bars), 9.550 (beam) and 9.500 (floor), for a score of 37.775 in the event.
WSU's Izzy Kropiwiec finished with a 9.725 in the floor exercise, finishing tied with five other competitors in sixth place.
Bryce Stoltz placed seventh overall in the all-around with a score of 36.450, registering marks of 8.800 (vault), 9.375 (bars), 8.950 (beam) and 9.325 (floor). Stoltz edged Brooke Merila, of WIAC foe Gustavus Adolphus, who finished in eighth place at 36.250.
The Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) recognized Stoltz as an All-American in the all-around, following an impressive first season against the top competition in the WIAC ranks. The WCGA recognizes standout athletes, coaches, and administrators from across the NCAA Division I, II and III ranks in women's gymnastics.
