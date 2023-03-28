by CHRIS ROGERS
A packed McCown Gym reverberated with the cheers of fans and teammates from across the country last Saturday when Winona State University (WSU) hosted the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championship, the premiere event for Division III gymnastics. Four Warriors competed, and WSU’s Breanna Ho won seventh place in all around.
Winona grad and University of Minnesota star Lexy Ramler spoke at a Friday night Hall of Fame banquet. Saturday’s competition included several East Coast schools, but the winning teams were not so far from home, as the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh took top honors, followed by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
“It’s a really great feeling,” WSU Head Coach Stephanie Geislinger said of hosting the event. “It’s so nice to have this national championship in Winona, Minnesota, bringing all these schools to Winona to show what Winona is about. I’m an alumna of the gymnastics program here, so it’s a really special thing for me to get to coach a national championship in what is now my hometown and my alma mater.”
Ho did well in the vault (9.375) and uneven bars (9.325), where she delivered a statuesque handstand, twisted while leaping from bar to bar, and landed her flipping dismount with poise. She stumbled slightly in her floor routine — the athletes only got one shot — but still scored an 8.775. However, it was the beam where she shone, with a high-wire backhand spring followed by a side somie, a front flip with a sideways landing on the narrow beam.
“It’s a very unique skill,” Ho said. “Fun fact — my coach from back in the day, Yelena Davydova, was one of the first female gymnasts to do it. So she taught it to me from a very young age. It’s been my signature skill.”
The judges awarded Ho 9.675 points for her set on the beam, good for 14th place in that event.
Across the four events, Ho got 37.150 points. First place in all around went to Tia Ravara of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (38.100).
“Bre has had an awesome year,” Geislinger said. “Her freshman year she competed in a couple events. Sophomore year she was injured. Junior year she added a couple more events, and then finally this year she competed all-around for the first time for our school. So she just continued to build. She kept building and building and building. And this is truly the peak of her career and she just ended on top. I’m just so happy for her that she ended that way.”
In the uneven bars, WSU’s Kaylee Bateman had an unfortunate fall but got back up and finished strong (8.150). The Warriors’ Taryn Sellner scored 9.425 on the beam and 9.400 on the floor.
The defending national champion in the vault, Kennedy O’Connor catapulted through the air, twisting and flipping, and stuck the landing to roars from the crowd. She posted Winona State’s second-highest single-event score of the day, 9.65, but it wasn’t enough to repeat her title-winning run last year. She took 14th in the vault, tying Ho’s beam for WSU’s best single-event placement.
“It was good,” Geislinger said of how her team performed. “They felt like they had a lot of pressure on them, although we tried to make it as much as we could that they didn’t have this pressure. But they’re competing in their home gym. This is the gym that we always compete in, and all of a sudden it’s on a national stage. So it wasn’t our best, I don’t think, but the girls did the best that they could do today, and that’s all we could ask of them. And I’m just so proud of the season they had. The hardest part is just making it to the national championships.”
