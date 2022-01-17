Paced by a school-record setting performance by Lindsay Cunningham, the Winona State University (WSU) Women's Track and Field team opened up 2022 with a second-place finish at the Minnesota State Invitational last Friday, earning 104 points in a competitive day at Myers Fieldhouse in Mankato, Minn.
The Warriors collected two medalist places and three individual runner-up slots in the first full team action of the 2021-22 indoor track and field season. Four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) programs were a part of the eight-team field, with St. Cloud State and University of Minnesota Duluth joining WSU and host Minnesota State on the day, along with a collection of other programs.
Cunningham won the women's 3000-meter run with a time of 9:54.61, the only competitor on the day to break the 10-minute mark in the race. The time was also a Winona State program record for the event, with Cunningham sliding past former Warrior Anna Rogahn's 10:04.04 mark set in 2020. Teammate Alli Hendrickson finished fourth in the same field, turning in a 10:27.25 time. In addition, Kaylee Beyer won the women's one-mile run with a time of 5:06.38 and Andrea Fromelt was seventh. For Beyer and Cunningham, the individual honors marked their first indoor races of the 2021-22 season.
Also having a strong day for Winona State was Kendall Zeman, who was runner up in the 600-meter run, with a time of 1:39.72 while Warrior teammate Emma Breitsprecher was seventh at 1:43.51. WSU's Sophia Taarud was second in the women's 1000-meter run with a clocking of 3:21.54.
Xana Leum was the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 9.09 seconds, and WSU's Hanna Reichenberger was seventh at 9.62. Shereen Vallabouy and Brooklyn Schyvinck finished fourth and fifth in the 200-meter dash with times of 25.02 and 25.50, respectively.
Michaela Pryor earned a seventh place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.89. In the 800-meter run, Sylvia Hansen placed fourth with a time of 2:26.89 and fellow Warrior Lainey Lipschultz was fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:03.37.
The field events saw Kaylee Olson claim fourth place in the long jump with a 5.34 meter effort. Madison Rizner turned in a 1.60-meter jump in the women's high jump, as did Olson. WSU claimed the third, fourth and fifth best efforts in the triple jump, with Ashlie Lockington (10.99-meters), Hanna Reichenberger (10.44-meters) and Kaylee Patnode (10.18-meters) all having strong outings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.