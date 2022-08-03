by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
The first preseason college football national poll and All-America list of the 2022 campaign has been announced and Winona State University (WSU) senior linebacker Carter Duxbury has been tabbed as a Lindy's Sports First Team All-America selection.
The annual college football national preview magazine issued its first overall top-25 teams entering this fall's slate and the top NCAA Division II football standouts, as the publication recently hit the newsstands across the country.
In 2021, Duxbury put together an impressive season for the Warriors, including being named to the 2021 Associated Press NCAA Division II All America First Team. Duxbury was the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Defensive Player-of-the-Year and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Football team as well. The Warrior linebacker was one of three WSU standouts named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 teams and claimed American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America honors.
The Chatfield, Minn., product led the NSIC in sacks last year with 11 while racking up 14 tackles for loss in the Warriors 7-4 season. Playing in all 11 Winona State contests, Duxbury had 46 total tackles including 29 solo stops, and had six QB hurries to go with three forced fumbles.
Lindy's Sports, which is billed as the nation's leading football authority, highlighted the top 25 DII teams in the country based on expert opinions and also featured a preseason All-America team. Duxbury was one of just two NSIC student-athletes to merit First-Team status in the Lindy's Sports NCAA Division II selection process.
Lindy's Sports also tabbed three Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) foes — including two Warrior opponents — in the upcoming season as top 25 teams, with Augustana University, Bemidji State University and Minnesota Duluth all featured in the top 25. Winona State is set to travel to Bemidji on Saturday, Sept. 17, and will host Augustana University on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.