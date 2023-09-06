From: WSU athletic communications
The Winona State University (WSU) men’s golf team is ready to tee off their 2023-2024 campaign after being picked to win the conference in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Preseason Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the NSIC today.
Winona State earned 60 points, including five first-place votes in the poll. Bemidji State came in second with 55 points, while Concordia-St. Paul tabbed to finish third with 50 points.
Alessandro Trenta, a sophomore from Killwangen, Switzerland, was selected as the Preseason Golfer of the Year after an impressive 2022-2023 freshman season, where he earned Newcomer of the Year and Player of the Year in the NSIC. Averaging 73.2 strokes per 18 holes and four top-five finishes, with a first-place finish, he made the NCAA Super Regional as an individual.
Losing only one starter from last season's starting roster, the Warriors are poised for a great 2023-2024 campaign, as Trenta, Thomas, Turner, and Coahran will all be back for the Warriors. “We are also bringing in one of the most talented recruiting classes in history this fall — Ben Mertz, Luke Mass, and Logan Chouinard, all from Minnesota, along with Diego Olano, from El Salvador, and Marc Bota, from Spain,” said Coach Straight, speaking on the freshman class this season. Also returning this season is sophomore Tyler Johnson, who will look to improve upon his outstanding year.
The Warriors will look to start the year off strong when they head to Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., where Lincoln University of Missouri will be hosting September 11-12. WSU will also serve as host at The Watkins Invitational on September 25-26 in Lake City, Minn. Winona State will be in three other events during the fall portion of their 2023-2024 season.
