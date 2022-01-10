The Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team completed a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) road weekend sweep after a 70-65 victory over the University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) on Saturday, January 8.
The Warriors came out firing in the first half, shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down 10 of 21 three-pointers to jump out to a 44-30 halftime lead.
Minnesota Crookston crawled their way back into the game, getting within six points at the under-10 media timeout. WSU then scored on three straight possessions after the timeout to create another comfortable lead. UMC battled back once again, closing the game down to a single possession with less than a minute to go.
The Warriors were able to seal the victory with free throws for the second-straight game, winning by a final score of 70-65.
Winona State shot 42.6 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from the three-point line, compared to Minnesota Crookston's 45.1 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from deep. WSU's defense was a key difference in the game, forcing 15 turnovers and capitalizing for 18 points off turnovers.
Alec Rosner led the Warriors with a career-high 29 points, while Owen King contributed across the board with 15 points, four assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Connor Drew rounded out the Warriors in double-figures with 11 points on 4-7 shooting.
For UMC, Leonard Dixon scored 16 points and grabbed eight boards to lead the Golden Eagles. Nathaniel Powell (12) and Zach Westphal (10) were the other leading scorers for Minnesota Crookston.
Winona State (9-4, 5-3 conference) has now won three straight games and will be back in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court on Jan. 14-1 as they host Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.
