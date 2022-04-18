The Winona State University (WSU) men's golf team earned a second-place finish at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Men's Golf Championships, led by Abraham Elmore and Bennett Thomas being named to the All-Tournament Team.
After being in fourth place after round one, Winona State crawled into third after the second day and finally earned a runner-up finish at the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a final score of 891 (+27). Concordia-St. Paul (CSP) won the championship with an 882 (+18), while CSP's Thomas Huettl earned medalist honors with a 214 (-2).
Elmore was towards the top of the leaderboard all weekend, shooting a 76 (+4) on day one and then an even-par 72 on the second day. He wrapped up the event with a 75 (+3) on day three to finish with a 223 (+7) and tie for fifth, earning All-Tournament Team honors.
Thomas tied his teammate for fifth with his own 223 (+7). After going four-over par on the first day with a 76, Thomas fired off a 73 (+1) during the second round and concluded the tournament with a 74 (+2) to be named to the All-Tournament Team.
Brady Holland had the best first round out of any Warrior, shooting a 74 (+2) on the first day and followed that up with a 79 (+7) during the second round. Holland ended the tournament with the lowest final-round score from WSU with an even-par 72 to finish with a 225 (+9) and tie for tenth overall.
Matthew Chandler earned a top-20 finish after shooting a 226 (+10). Sandwiched between his first round and final round scores of 77 (+5), Chandler shot an even-par 72 during the second day to help Winona State stay in the hunt for the championship.
Matt Turner rounded out Winona State's scorecard with a top-35 finish individually. Turner carded a three-round total of 236 (+20) after scores of 83 (+11), 73 (+1), and 80 (+8).
For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.