The Winona State University (WSU) men's golf team continued their success in Nevada, most recently tying for third place in an 18-team field at The Legacy Invitational.
The Warriors cut 17 strokes off their first-round score of 314 to shoot 297 on the second day and finish with a total score of 611, good for a third-place tie. Northeastern State won the tournament with a team score of 604, four strokes ahead of Westminster College and seven strokes ahead of WSU and McKendree University.
All five Warriors finished in the top-40 individually out of a 95 golfer field. Abraham Elmore led the team with a two-round total of 149 (75-74) to finish tied for fourth in a tough and deep field. Dylan Brown had another outstanding showing this week, shooting 151 (79-72) to finish 10th individually. Gabe Goodman shot rounds of 78 and 76 to tie for 16th overall. Matthew Chandler (82-75) and Brady Holland (83-77) each rounded out the lineup for WSU.
Winona State featured a second squad in the tournament, and they finished in 11th with a two-day total of 650. Matt Turner shot a one-over-par, 73, during his second round to turn in a two-round total of 152 and tie for 11th place individually. Bennett Thomas shot a 162 (83-79) to help lead the Warriors as well.
WSU will be in action next when they host the conference preview in Blue Springs, Mo., on March 28-29. The Warriors will compete in just two more events before the conference championships on April 14-16.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.