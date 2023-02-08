The Winona State University (WSU) women’s track team keeps getting faster. Last Friday at the Lewis University Invitational in Chicago, Ill., star runners Shereen Vallabouy and Kaylee Beyer broke two school records that they themselves had set.
Division II champion Vallabouy crossed the line in the 400-meter dash in 52.87, winning the event and setting a new Winona State record. Vallabouy held the previous record time of 53.47, according to WSU. Teammates Regan Feit and Alyssa Larson raced to fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the event.
Meanwhile, Beyer turned in a 4:50.91-minute mile to win the one-mile race and top her previous best-in-school-history performance. Earlier, Beyer finished second in the 800-meter race (2:13.54).
Also claiming victory for the Warriors was a four-by-400 relay team of Vallabouy, Feit, Larson, and Brooklyn Schyvinck, which won the event in 3:46.20.
Schyvinck took second in the 200-meter event, crossing the line in 24.94 seconds, a quarter of a second behind first place.
McKenna Taylor took third in the 3,000-meter race, while Xana Leum was third in the 60-meter hurdles.
