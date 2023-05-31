Winona State University’s (WSU) Lindsay Cunningham is now the two-time national champion in the Division II women’s 10,000-meter race.
In a repeat of her 2022 performance, the WSU junior won the NCAA DII championship last Thursday, crossing the line in 33:55.79 minutes. Cunningham faced tough competition from Adams State University’s (Colo.) Brianna Robles, who was competing in a familiar environment at altitude in Pueblo, Colo. Robles held the lead through the first third of the race before Cunningham overtook her with remarkably consistent split times. A final kick brought Robles within 12.46 seconds of Cunningham, but the Warrior runner had some left in the tank, too, and turned up her pace to hold on and win.
