Adding to a long list of post-season accolades, Winona State volleyball standout Megan Flom has been named to the 2021 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America First Team.
Flom, a six-foot-one middle from Kenyon, Minn., led Winona State to the NCAA Division II national tournament for just the second time in program history this past season. The Warriors finished the 2021 campaign with a 28-5 overall record and 17-3 NSIC mark.
Following the fantastic season, Flom has already been named a 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) First Team All-America selection. The AVCA All-America nod built upon her performance in the 2019 campaign, in which Flom previously earned AVCA Second Team honors.
For Flom, the CoSIDA All-America award reflects a standout performance in the classroom, where she earned a 3.94 grade point average while majoring in elementary education. The CoSIDA All-America award is Flom's second, having been named to the CoSIDA Third Team in 2020-21.
On the court, Flom started in all 33 matches and broke her own program record with a .410 hitting percentage, which ranked seventh nationally. She was also second in the NSIC in hitting percentage (.410) and third in kills/set (3.97).
Flom was tabbed as the 2021 NSIC Volleyball Preseason Player-of-the-Year, earned All-NSIC First Team status and was named the 2021 NSIC Player-of-the-Year following the season.
