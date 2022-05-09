Brady Holland ended his fantastic freshman campaign at the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Midwest/Central Regional, where he represented Winona State this week.
Holland, a freshman from Elk River, Minn., qualified for the NCAA Regional as an individual and was the lone Warrior in the event. The three-day tournament was at the Purgatory Golf Club, a links-style course, in Noblesville, Ind.
In his first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Holland carded three identical rounds, each at seven-over par, 79. With a three-day total of 237 (+21), Holland finished tied for 86th out of 108 total golfers.
Holland's finish at the NCAA Regional wrapped up his impressive first season as a Warrior, where he was named the NSIC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-NSIC honors.
