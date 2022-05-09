Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.