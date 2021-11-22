Winona State men's cross country standout Josh Jarpey concluded an impressive junior season, finishing among the top 50 distance runners in the nation at the 2021 NCAA Division II cross country championships held at the Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Fla.
Jarpey earned his opportunity at the NCAA Division II finals by earning an individual at-large bid at the 2021 NCAA Divison II Central Region Championships. On Saturday, Jarpey turned in a time of 31:43.2 minutes on the 10K course, good for 48th among 223 competitors.
In finishing among the top-50 NCAA Division II distance runners in the nation, Jarpey also turned in the fourth-best finish of any Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) competitor, outpacing all conference runners with the exception of Augustana University’s (AU) Ryan Hartman (22nd, 31:04.3), Henry Klitzke (36th, 31:26.5) and Austin Miller (47th, 31:42.4). Jarpey ran a 4:05.7-per-mile pace in the race and came within less than two seconds of eclipsing AU's Miller.
Grand Valley State University’s (GVSU) Isaac Harding and Tanner Chada finished first and second individually with times of 29:58.3 and 30:07.1, leading GVSU to the overall team title.
Jarpey earned the SCSU 2021 Waxlax medalist honor earlier this year, leading his team to a runner up finish in that competition. Jarpey, a junior from Ham Lake, Wis., finished in the top 10 of each regular season race he entered this year.
The 2021 NCAA DII Men's & Women's Cross Country championship website is available at tinyurl.com/6ukp7udy.
For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
