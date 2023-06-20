by JORDAN TAPP and PETE WATKINS, WSU Athletic Communications
Jonte Flowers, a former Winona State men's basketball standout, has been tabbed for entry into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Hall of Fame, as announced by the league Monday, June 19.
Flowers played at Winona State between 2004 and 2008, including as part of national championship teams in 2006 and 2008, and will be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 12, in Moorhead, Minn.
Jonte Flowers was one of the best NCAA Division II players on some of the best NCAA Division II basketball teams ever to take the floor. Defensively, Flowers struck fear in the hearts of opposing guards, racking up 414 career steals, which still stands as the NCAA Division II record and is second all-time across all three NCAA levels.
On offense, Flowers was equally effective over his four years at WSU, scoring 1,882 points — fourth all-time — while collecting nine different All-America awards, including a 2008 Daktronics First Team All-America honor.
Flowers earned the NSIC Defensive Player-of-the-Year Award in each of his four Warrior seasons, standing as the only four-time Player-of-Year selection in any NSIC basketball award category. Flowers is a two-time Winona State Hall of Fame inductee after he was admitted in 2018 as a key member of "The Run,” which included the Warriors' 2006-08 teams, and in 2020 as an individual selection.
