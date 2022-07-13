WSU’s Vallabouy to compete on international stage

by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Winona State University (WSU) track and field standout Shereen Vallabouy — the reigning NCAA Division II indoor and outdoor 400-meter race champion — is set to compete in a pair of events later this summer that offer the Malaysian international the chance to test against some of the world’s best athletes.
Vallabouy, a senior from Ipoh, Malaysia, is scheduled to run in both the World Athletics Championships, held in Eugene, Ore., in mid-July and the Commonwealth Games, set in Birmingham, England, in early August.
In an article featured in Free Malaysia Today, Vallabouy is noted to be the first Malaysian 400-meter runner to break the 54-second mark and will be the first female Malaysian athlete to compete in the event in 11 years. In addition to her NCAA championship 400-meter marks for Winona State, Vallabouy also established a new WSU 200-meter record this past academic year, running a 23.52 record. Along with her individual success, Vallabouy was an integral part of the WSU four-by-400-meter relay team that won the conference championship in 2022 for Head Coach Mason Rebarchek.
The World Athletics Championships will see the women’s 400-meter competition begin on Sunday, July 17, with preliminary heats. The women’s semi-finals will occur on Wednesday, July 20, and the finals are scheduled for Friday, July 22. All competitions will take place at the historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games, is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8. The track and field competition will be held in Alexander Stadium, located in central Birmingham.
This summer, Winona State fans, families, and followers can tune in to the World Athletics Championships at worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/oregon22. More information on the Commonwealth Games is available at www.birmingham2022.com/.
