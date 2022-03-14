At the start of the 2021-22 NCAA Division II indoor track and field campaign, there were nearly 300 teams and over 1,000 individual athletes vying for the 400-meter championship at the end of the season.
Last Saturday, Winona State University’s (WSU) Shereen Vallabouy stood alone on the championship podium, having earned that honor.
Vallabouy capped a record-breaking senior season in indoor track and field by winning the 2022 NCAA Division II 400-meter race, turning in a time of 53.79 to win the event in the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University. Vallabouy also pulled double-duty on Saturday, anchoring the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) champion four-by-400-meter relay team that qualified for the NCAA championship, a team that included Brooklyn Schyvinck, Maddy Pietz, and Kendall Zeman and which finished ninth overall with a time of 3:46.40. The Saturday performances wrapped up an impressive weekend for the Warriors, who had a total of six student-athletes qualify for the national championships.
On Friday night, Lindsay Cunningham took fifth-place in the women's 5,000-meter run, earning her second All-America honors of the academic year so far after claiming seventh place at the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country championships in November. Cunningham set new Warrior records in both the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs in 2022, and only a sophomore, looks positioned to climb the NCAA Division II ladder in distance events.
Kaylee Beyer earned an opportunity to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships on the strength of a 4:50.74 mile time at the NSIC Championships three weeks ago. Like Cunningham, Beyer broke not one but two WSU indoor distance marks in 2022, turning in a time of 2:58.67 in the 1,000-meters to set the Warrior record in that event, in addition to her all-time best WSU mile mark. Beyer, a junior from Mukwonago, Wis., will join her Warrior teammates in turning their attention to the 2022 NCAA Division II outdoor track and field season.
Leading the contingent of Winona State student-athletes at the 2022 NCAA Championships was Mason Rebarchek, the long-time head coach of the Warrior track and field program. Under Rebarchek, Vallabouy is the first national champion in Winona State track and field history since Katilyn Long won the 2016 NCAA Division II weight throw, also at Pittsburg State, Kan.
Winona State is set to open the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field season on April 2 at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
