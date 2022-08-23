by PETE WATKINS, director of athletic communications
The Winona State University (WSU) women's soccer team opened the 2022 season with an exhibition contest at home against the University of Southern Indiana (USI), falling 1-0 at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday.
Winona State faced a tough test in taking on the NCAA Division I Screaming Eagles, but they held USI to a single score in the game. WSU had six shots in the contest, but they were unable to solve USI goalkeeper Maya Etienne.
USI's Peyton Murphy scored the game's lone tally after taking a feed from Alexis Schone and putting her shot into the far upper corner of the Warrior goal in the 54th minute. Winona State nearly equalized in the 79th minute when Grace Seim forced a strong save from Etienne on a quick counterattack opportunity. Seim's quick shot to Etienne's left forced a diving save on the Warriors’ best scoring chance of the day.
WSU's sophomore goalkeeper Chloe Swanson made her first career start for the Warriors and made six saves in the first 54 minutes of play, before yielding to fellow sophomore Ally Jumper. Jumper added four saves to the WSU stat line, and senior keeper Yanel Oritz played the final ten minutes in goal.
On the attack, Grace Seim, Madelynn Drasher, and Ellie Wardell each had shots on goal in the game for a Warrior side that used 25 total players in the match. Overall, USI out-shot WSU 20-6 in the game, but WSU held a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks.
The Warrior regular season will kick off on Friday, August 26, when WSU takes on the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the first of two games this upcoming weekend. Winona State will also face East Central University in a neutral-site contest on Sunday, August 28, hosted in Kearney, Neb.
