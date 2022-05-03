The Winona State University (WSU) softball team used stellar pitching and timely hitting to secure a doubleheader sweep over Northern State University (NSU) on Sunday, winning the games by scores of 4-0 and 10-0.
The main storyline of each game was two impressive performances in the circle by WSU pitchers. Liz Pautz continued her dominant season in the first game as she went the full distance and allowed just one hit while striking out 15 batters. In game two, Abby Smith was just as effective, as she allowed just two hits and struck out five batters en route to a complete game.
In game one, with both offenses getting off to a slow start through two innings, Winona State was finally able to string together three consecutive hits to put a crooked number on the scoreboard. Kayla Kerkman reached on an infield single to start the rally, then Sam Keller hit a single to left field to put Kerkman in scoring position. Abbie Hlas followed up with a double to bring both runners across the plate and give WSU a 2-0 lead.
That was all Pautz needed from her offense, as she was lights out in the circle. Pautz struck out 15 of the 24 batters she faced, and allowed just three baserunners on her way to improving to 23-5 on the season.
Winona State added two more runs in the seventh inning from several NSU miscues in the field to provide extra insurance. Pautz then shut down the side in the last frame to close out a 4-0 victory for the Warriors.
WSU was led by Keller who went 3-4 with a run scored. Carly Engelhardt added two hits, both of which were doubles, to provide a spark for the Winona State offense. Kerkman was perfect at the plate, going 2-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Winona State's bats exploded in the second game, as the Warriors scored runs in four of the five innings while run-ruling the Wolves 10-0.
WSU took no time scoring in this game, as Rylee Stout scored Hlas on a double in the top half of the opening frame. On the next at bat, Marissa Mullen singled to left field, which scored Stout and gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead after one.
The Warriors batted through the order in the second inning, adding six runs on seven hits. Keller, Stout, Engelhardt, Teaghen Amwoza, and Libby Neveau each drove in runs during the inning.
Winona State added a run in both the third and fourth innings to increase their lead to 10-0. The 10 runs were more than enough for Smith, who pitched a two-hit complete game and didn't allow a Northern State baserunner to reach passed second base all game.
Eight different Warriors recorded hits during the game, led by Hlas going 3-4 and scoring two runs while driving in a run. Engelhardt also went 3-4 and recorded an RBI and a run scored. Stout and Mullen each added multi-hit games for WSU's potent offensive lineup.
Winona State (35-13, 21-5 conference) will wrapped up the regular season with a twin bill at MSU Moorhead on May 2. For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.