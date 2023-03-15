The Winona State University (WSU) softball team is off to a 15-6 start with one more spring tournament before conference play begins later this month.
WSU played in the Emporia State Tournament in Kansas, an indoor invitational at Lewis University outside Chicago, Ill., and The Spring Games in Florida. The team will head back to Kansas for another tourney this weekend.
The Warriors’ victories include two shutouts — one by freshman pitcher Skylar Calmes and another by veteran Abbie Hlas — and a March 3 game that gave Head Coach Greg Jones his 900th career win. Hlas currently leads the Warriors in both batting average (.378) and strikeouts (40).
The Warriors were 3-1 in a pair of double-headers last Tuesday and Wednesday, beating Lewis University 3-2, Cedarville University 6-1, and Alderson Broaddus University 4-3 before falling to Embry-Riddle University 4-3. Against its toughest opponent so far, the number-one ranked Rogers University, the Warriors lost 3-0 on March 4.
