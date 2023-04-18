Jonte Flowers camp

Over 130 young athletes took part in the Authentic Hoops x Jonte Flowers youth basketball camp on April 7 at Saint Mary’s University in Winona with former pro basketball player and Winona State University (WSU) star Jonte Flowers (back row, far right). Flowers was a four-time player of the year on WSU teams that won the national championship in 2006 and 2008. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade got individualized training at the camp, run by the local youth basketball training group Authentic Hoops.