The Winona State University (WSU) women's tennis team earned the doubles point and won five of the six singles matches to defeat the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), 6-1.
Combined with a 5-2 win over St. Cloud State on Friday evening, Winona State claims the NSIC sweep while moving their overall record to 12-3 overall. WSU has won three straight matches and is 9-1 in its last 10 outings.
The Warriors picked up a pair of victories in doubles, with the team of Beth Murman and Sara Anderson beating UMD's Abby Johnson and Isabel Resler, 6-3 at number two doubles. In number three doubles, Winona State's Brooke Jorgensen and Brooke Holloway defeated Amanda Hanowski and Olivia Honsey 6-3.
Rachel Kelly earned a 6-2, 6-3 win at the top singles position while Beth Murman won in number two singles, 7-5, 6-2. Rina Niehoff cruised at number three singles for Winona State with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sara Anderson and Brooke Jorgensen were also victorious at number four and number six singles, respectively. UMD's Laura Palmer edged Winona State's Brooke Holloway at number five singles for the Bulldog's only win in singles play on the evening.
With the victory, the Warriors improve to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in NSIC action.
