The Winona State University (WSU) women's tennis team saw their season come to an end last weekend after falling short in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Tennis Tournament to Augustana University.
The Warriors defeated the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University to advance to the finals. WSU reached the NSIC Tournament championship match for the second consecutive season, but ran into perennial powerhouse Augustana University and could not complete the upset.
The Vikings secured victories at number two and number three doubles to earn the doubles point. Rachel Kelly and Rina Niehoff were leading the 30th ranked doubles team in Division II, 4-2, before Augie secured the other two doubles matches.
The Warriors dropped decisions at number five, number six, and number one singles as Augustana clinched the NSIC Tournament championship 4-0. Winona State concluded its season 16-5 overall and 9-2 within the NSIC.
